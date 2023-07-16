Salado pedestrians will soon have a new way to get over Salado Creek thanks to a local brewery.
Graydon Hill, co-owner of Barrow Brewing Company on Salado Creek, said the existing Main Street bridge is too narrow for more than one pedestrian to safely cross, which raises concerns, especially during events that bring out large crowds.
The safety risks became evident during the Salado Stroll last December. Hill said the three-foot wide bridge was so crowded that a couple with a stroller crossed a barrier to walk in the road only to have their stroller hit by a car. Fortunately, no baby was in the stroller at the time.
Hill said it’s not uncommon to see people opt for the road lanes over the narrow walkway, and the December incident inspired him to take action.
“It’s been an issue for years,” Hill said. “Having a pedestrian bridge across the creek is something that the village has always wanted, and I have too, to be honest. So I started looking at the options.”
Once he decided to address the issue, Hill got a green light from the mayor and started investigating permits, an effort that required months of coordination with local, state and federal government agencies.
“It took about five months to line up the permitting... Or lack of permitting I guess.” Hill said.
Hill said he started with the state’s General Land Office and was told he wouldn’t need a permit with the agency because Salado Creek falls under the Small Bill law, which affords landowners certain property rights in the beds of some streams considered public property.
Next, he checked with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which issues sand and gravel permits required to disturb creek beds, to see if he needed to file with them.
“We aren’t going to disturb the bed of the creek in any way,” Hill said. “We’re going over it. So, since we’re not in the bed of the creek, (Texas Parks and Wildlife) said we don’t need a sand and gravel permit.”
After receiving clearance from Texas Parks and Wildlife, Hill said, he went to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to address any federal requirements for the waterway. After some small adaptations to his idea, Hill said, he received an official go-ahead.
“I talked to their folks in the field office up in Fort Worth,” Hill said. “They made some suggestions, so I modified my plan slightly to not need a federal permit from the Corps. After coming here, walking the site and learning about what I was going to do, they issued me a letter of no permit required. It basically says the project, the way I’m doing it, doesn’t need a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”
The last permission challenge Hill faced was from Salado’s board of aldermen. Hill’s request received unanimous approval from the board.
“Our property sits in the middle of the creek and the other side of the creek is Pace Park, which is a village of Salado park,” Hill said. “So, I had to go before the board of aldermen and request to put the bridge in. They voted 5-0 to allow it.”
The new bridge — an aluminum truss about 60 feet long — will be twice as wide as the Main Street bridge pedestrian path. Hill said the structure will have a load limit of about 4.5 tons and a safety margin of 3-1.
It will also be removable, allowing it to be pulled to safety during floods.
Hill said the bridge is pre-engineered from Rolling Barge, a manufacturer that sells kits for bridges, gangways and other outdoor structures. The bridge does require assembly, but Hill said he has plenty of prior experience with aluminum structures as he is a licensed aircraft mechanic.
Hill said he expects the bridge to be complete in September.