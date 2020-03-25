BELTON — A registered sex offender on probation was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury on three counts of indecency with a child.
Wesley Gossett, 22, of Temple reportedly admitted to sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl. He made that admission during a routine meeting with Temple Police officers as part of his probation requirements.
The alleged sexual contact was in 2019 at Gossett’s Temple home. He was 21 years old, while the girl was 16.
Previously, Gossett was convicted in December 2018 and sentenced to six years probation/community supervision for sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. As a sex offender, he is required to register with law enforcement officials annually.
Gossett was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, held on a $50,000 bond for one charge.