Countywide voting

People walk up to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center Precinct 1 polling station in Uvalde on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. The Texas Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would prohibit counties from offering voting centers on Election Day. All voters would have to cast their ballot at their assigned neighborhood precinct.

 Evan L’Roy/The Texas Tribune

Countywide polling locations on Election Day would be banned in Texas under a bill approved by the Texas Senate on Thursday.