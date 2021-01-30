A scaled-down version of Feast of Hope — food and health services for the homeless and needy — took place Saturday at Feed My Sheep, 112 W. Avenue G.
Kaye Cathey, founder of the Feast of Hope outreach, had one nurse and a non-medical volunteer giving a limited wellness check at a table in front of the Feed My Sheep kitchen. Inside, about 10 volunteers gave out food.
“We’re trying to do it outside,” Cathey said of the wellness check. “We’re not doing blood sugar tests due to COVID. We wanted to keep our presence. We do this every fifth Saturday. We’ve got pizza, pasta, salad and homemade and store-bought cookies.”
The outreach usually has 75-100 volunteers and offers haircuts, manicures and a more thorough wellness check, she said.
“We’ve been helping the families with clothing, food and giving them resources where they need to go,” she said. “They are really thankful to have a meal and to see that we’re out here and we care for them. We offer them prayer when needed. We’re not going to stop.”
The last Feast of Hope was in October, she said, when they had about 25 volunteers.
At the nurse’s table, Karen Scott passed out free hygiene kits, long-sleeved T-shirts and goody bags for the children. She also gave out pamphlets on Priceless Beginnings, which supports children and families of domestic violence, in memory of her daughter, Jenna Scott, and Michael Swearingin, both killed Jan. 3, 2019.
The Priceless Beginnings stated mission is to provide camp scholarships to enrich the lives of children impacted by domestic violence and to increase awareness and provide information and resources for domestic violence victims and their families.
“We provide scholarships for kids to go to camps—summer camp, church camp, sports camp, music camp,” she said.
Since no one has been having camps because of COVID, she said, Priceless Beginnings has been giving out “COVID buckets,” with coloring books, games and crayons to “keep the kids busy and reduce stress at home.”
Priceless Beginnings may be contacted through Annie Hammons, president, ahammons87@yahoo.com or Kaye Cathey, treasurer, feastofhope@gmail.com.