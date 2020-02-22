National Democrats are on a quest to flip Texas’ 31st Congressional District.
Who their standard bearer will be is still unknown. None of the five Democrats seeking to represent Bell and Williamson counties in Washington, D.C., have stood out — at least not yet. Voters may change that on March 3.
Democrats Christine Eady Mann, Donna Imam, Eric Hanke, Tammy Young and Dan Janjigian are hoping to be their party’s pick to challenge Round Rock Republican John Carter, the nine-term incumbent congressman who likely will win the GOP primary. Carter, who won the general election by 3 percentage points in 2018, has three primary opponents.
The field of Democrats brings an eclectic mix of experiences.
This is Mann’s second bid for District 31. The Cedar Park physician finished behind Air Force veteran MJ Hegar in the March 6, 2018, primary. Mann, 54, garnered 33.5 percent of the vote to Hegar’s 44.9 percent. They faced each other in a runoff, with Hegar winning 62.1 percent to Mann’s 37.9 percent.
Imam is a computer engineer. Hanke, 41, is a singer-songwriter and retirement advisor. Young, 51, is a Round Rock city councilwoman. Janjigian is a former actor who starred in the cult movie “The Room” and who now works as an insurance consultant.
A candidate needs 50 percent plus one vote to avoid a runoff. If no one reaches that threshold, the top two vote getters will face off in a runoff election on May 26.
Young’s and Janjigian’s campaigns did not respond to Telegram requests to comment.
Divisions on health care
Much like the presidential race, health care is proving to be a key issue for Central Texas Democrats.
Mann, Hanke and Imam all said health care is their top issue. And, like the national debate, Medicare for All — a single-payer health care system in which all Americans automatically would be enrolled into a government plan — is proving to split the field.
Mann and Hanke support a public option while Imam fully backs Medicare for All.
“As a family practice doctor, I know health care is the topic of conversation at dinner tables across the district and country right now. Folks want change, positive, affordable, quality coverage with no worry on how to afford it or losing their job and thus their coverage, too,” Mann said. “My plan for universal coverage from birth to death would give people the freedom to use the doctors and facilities best for their families, security of coverage for their whole lives regardless of pre-existing conditions and peace of mind knowing their access cannot be denied.”
Imam stressed that she is the only candidate running for District 31 who supports Medicare for All.
“In addition, my Healthcare for All proposal accelerates Medicare for All with more doctors and nurses to cover everyone, especially in underserved and rural areas,” she said. “(Healthcare for All) addresses black and Latino maternal deaths. (Healthcare for All) improves the quality of care while lowering the cost of health care and prescription drugs.”
Hanke wants to allow anyone to buy into Medicare. That, he said, is the surest path to universal coverage.
“I support reform that allows folks who are happy with their employer-sponsored health care to keep it while allowing those whose don’t have adequate access to care to buy into Medicare,” Hanke said. “I believe this is the approach that will allow the country to move forward in a way that gets the most people access to health care as quickly as possible.”
Medicare for All — a proposal backed by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, now considered the frontrunner for the party’s presidential nomination — recently has been criticized by top Democratic presidential candidates. Sanders’ plan would eliminate all private health insurance, according to The Washington Post.
Imam said her health care proposal would be a better way forward compared to the status quo.
“Even people with employer-based health insurance have limited in-network choices and lose coverage when they are in between jobs,” Imam said, adding that many people are unable to pay their deductibles and are left with hefty bills when their private coverage is refused. “Families are bankrupt, resorting to GoFundMe accounts to pay for hospital bills, while the private health insurance and pharmaceutical companies report record profits of billions.”
A public option, Mann said, would spur District 31’s economy.
“Universal coverage would also economically benefit us as operation cost would significantly decrease with increased coverage for all,” the doctor said. “Among other benefits, people will be able to put money into our communities with estimated creation of almost 5,000 jobs in Bell County alone.”
Veterans issues
Veteran issues are another top priority for voters here. Almost 80,000 veterans live in Bell and Williamson counties. District 31 is the home of Fort Hood, the country’s largest military installation.
Mann and Hanke said veterans do not currently have adequate resources.
Hanke asked that question to attendees at a veterans town hall he held in Killeen.
“The overwhelming consensus was that the answer is no — there are not adequate resources,” he said. “What is required is that the sentiment of support for veterans and their families is matched with dollars.”
Veterans, Mann said, are a major part of District 31’s community. Local leaders are making strides, she said, but there is still more that needs to be done.
“Throughout my years of practice I have cared for veterans who described the lack of access they had to services, mental health, professional and trade opportunities, housing, etc.,” Mann said. “My policies would address this by refocusing the VA to help with these resources while veterans attend the physician of their choosing with universal coverage, and pushing ‘no veteran is homeless or hungry’ legislation through.”
Imam took a different stance.
“We have more than enough resources to take care of our service members,” she said. “We need to stop denying veterans earned benefits and increase active duty pay. Provide counseling services, including (to) family members. Establish on-the-job training programs to help transition skills to industry jobs.”
Why run?
Hanke decided to run for Congress because of his job.
He said he chats with people about their retirement and together they look at all aspects of their life and how lawmakers in Washington affect their lives. He wants to bring those stories to Capitol Hill and make Congress prioritize working people.
“I hear the same two concerns in nearly all of those conversations: Folks want to retire while they are young enough to enjoy it but they don’t have affordable access to health care and they don’t believe Social Security will be there for them,” he said. “Health care and retirement security touch every American’s life, and Congress is the body that needs to step up and pass reforms to our current system.”
Imam echoed Hanke and cited working people as her main reason for wanting to represent District 31. She said they have been left behind.
“Student loan debt is at an all-time high when technology should be decreasing the cost of education. Families are bankrupt from medical bills, and over 80 million Americans can’t afford to pay for insurance premiums, deductibles, co-pays and prescription drugs,” Imam said. “I’m proposing practical and financially sound solutions that address challenges across our district. If working people like us come together, we can all get health care for our families, debt-free education for our kids and afford to live where we work.”
Mann jumped into the race because she saw a lack of access to quality health care, affordable prescription drug costs and livable wages. She said access has been an undercurrent in conversations she has had with patients and other District 31 constituents.
“In school and residency I was a single working mom. The challenges our working families are going through with low minimum wage, no affordable child care option and costly medical services are the same today, and we need someone who will listen and fix these problems, unlike our current representative who has refused to have meetings with constituents,” Mann said. “I have decades of grassroots work in public policy across the community and am ready to be more effective in Washington.”
Early voting continues through Friday. Election Day is March 3.