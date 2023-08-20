Texas Weather Heat Wave

A police officer directing traffic Saturday a sporting event in Arlington takes a break to drink water. The summer of 2023 may be drawing to a close — but the extreme heat is not: More record-shattering temperatures — this time across Texas — were expected Sunday as the U.S. continues to bake.

 LM Otero/Associated Press

HOUSTON — Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.