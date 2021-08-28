The Temple Education Foundation announced it will honor Earl Nottingham and Amanda Cotts as its distinguished alumni on Oct. 21 during a special event held in Temple High School’s library.
The event, which will begin with a social at 6:30 p.m. before dinner and a program at 7 p.m., will recognize these Temple High graduates for “their distinct career paths that took them to exciting vocations around the state of Texas and beyond.”
Although Kristy Brischke, TEF’s executive director, noted how Nottingham and Cotts graduated decades apart, she emphasized how the pair both left lasting impressions on their former district.
“I am very excited about our honorees this year,” she said in a news release. “I think their careers in the arts and technology is the perfect display of the education Wildcat students receive in Temple schools. We hope members of the community will join us to honor these unique Temple High alums.”
Nottingham, a member of Temple High’s 1972 graduating class, is a well-recognized photographer throughout Texas.
“He attended the Art Institute of Atlanta and earned a bachelor of science degree in photography from East Texas State University,” TEF said. “After owning a successful freelance business for several years, he took over as chief photographer for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in 1996, where he served for 25 years, retiring in 2021.”
Despite his retirement, Nottingham has remained active in his community, and continues to shoot professional assignments, teach workshops and engage in public speaking.
Meanwhile, Coots’ career has connected her with infinity and beyond.
“In her position with (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), Amanda serves as a flight controller and instructor for the International Space Station (ISS),” TEF said. “Her team plans, trains and assists flying operations for the ISS, Orion, manned commercial vehicles and Lunar Gateway.”
Coots, a member of Temple High’s graduating class of 2001, holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in computer engineering from Texas A&M University.
“In the fall of her junior year, Amanda began working with NASA as a co-operative education student, alternating semesters at NASA and semesters at Texas A&M,” TEF said. “In 2007, she began working full-time for NASA. Amanda also sits on the board of Texas Odyssey, which oversees Odyssey of the Mind, a creative problem-solving competition for students K-12 through college.”
Residents who would like to partake in honoring Nottingham and Coots can purchase tickets by calling the TEF office at 254-215-6125, or by going online at bit.ly/3ysQvxn, according to TEF.