Central Texas politicians who represent Bell County condemned Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., by supporters of President Donald Trump.
U.S. Reps. John Carter, R-Round Rock, and Roger Williams, R-Austin, as well as state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, issued stern rebukes on Twitter after the chaos upended the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump.
“Peaceful protests are a fundamental right in the United States, but violence is absolutely unacceptable,” Carter said in a tweet. “Respect our law enforcement officers’ orders. Vacate the Capitol and let the process unfold. Anyone committing violent acts should be immediately arrested.”
Williams, who represents a small portion of Bell County in Killeen and all of Coryell County, echoed his colleague.
“The Constitution gives our citizens the right to peacefully assemble. It does not give them the right to destroy property and commit violence against our first responders; Capitol Police and law enforcement have our full support,” said Williams, who was saved by Capitol Police after a gunman shot at lawmakers during GOP congressional baseball practice in June 2017.
“I am disgusted by the actions of those who came to our nation’s capital with violent intentions,” the Austin Republican said. “This behavior is an extraordinary stain on our democracy.”
Carter, who represents the rest of Bell County and all of Williamson County, said Tuesday he planned to object to the Electoral College certification — which traditionally has been an uncontroversial, procedural move. The 10-term congressman cited “allegations of election irregularities” for why he would object to the certification.
Williams did not say whether he would object to the Electoral College certification ahead of Wednesday, The Dallas Morning News reported.
Republicans have claimed election fraud in swing states, but election officials and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr have said there was no evidence of widespread fraud that could have changed the presidential election results, The Texas Tribune reported.
The objection is likely to fail because it would take both the Senate and House to agree to toss out a state’s results. Currently, the GOP controls the Senate and the Democrats have the reins in the House.
Biden defeated Trump in the Nov. 3 election. The former vice president got 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 — a reversal of the result from the 2016 election when the former reality television star defeated Hillary Clinton. Biden also received more than 81 million votes — the most votes for a presidential candidate in history— while Trump got more than 74 million votes.
“I do not take the decision to object to the Electoral College certification lightly,” Carter said in a statement. “In fact, it is one of the most serious things I will do this year as the representative of the 31st District of Texas — stand up for the 74 million people who feel like they cannot trust their democracy.”
Buckingham, Bell County’s state senator, issued a statement similar to those from Carter and Williams.
“I strongly condemn anyone who has disrespected and assaulted Capitol Police and stormed the United States Capitol,” Buckingham said in a tweet. “You are not representative of our party or our country. We have never stood for mob rule and you are no different.”
As the mob took over the U.S. Capitol, the Texas Department of Public Safety closed the state Capitol and grounds, less than a week from the start of the next session of the Texas Legislature, according to the Tribune.