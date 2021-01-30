A new exhibit at Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, “The 521 All-Stars: a Championship Story of Baseball and Community,” is made up of baseball photos, explanatory panels and a video, “Only the Ball was White.”
On loan from the South Carolina State Museum, it will be in Temple through March 27. Jordyn Rodriguez, museum coordinator, said about noon Saturday that a lot of people had already come to see it.
The exhibit is based on a 1998 book by Frye Gaillard, who discovered a homemade ballpark in rural South Carolina. He and his photographer, Byron Baldwin, spent the next season and a half watching the Gamecock Baseball League of Rembert, S.C. The players are all African-Americans. Although this is a modern-day league, the panels explain, its roots go back to the 1920s, when baseball was a segregated sport.
Among the photographs is one of Leroy Dennis, the 521 All-Stars owner. In the 1980s, the panel explains, he bought a piece of land and a store and built a baseball field. The team started in a 21-team league and one year the championship team’s prize was about $2,500.
“But mostly, like the players,” the panel reads, “he does it for the love — for those hot summer days when his team is winning and the game is close, and 100 of his neighbors are gathered in the stands.”
Early in the display is a Negro League Baseball stamp, issued by the U.S. Postal Service in 2010, a tribute to all black professional baseball leagues from 1920 until about 1960.
A second stamp features the league’s founder, Andrew Roster. In 1981, he was honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
“With the issuance of these stamps, the rich legacy of the Negro Leagues will travel far and wide, throughout this nation,” the panel quotes Thurgood Marshall Jr., vice chairman of the USPS board of governors.
“Marshall’s remarks highlighted the legendary baseball giants who played in the Negro Leagues,” the panel reads, “including Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, James ‘Cool Papa’ Bell and Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball in 1947 and opened doors for former Negro League players” and Hall of Famers such as Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and Larry Doby.
The film, narrated by Paul Winfield, mentions some of these players as men who “scratched out a living playing professional baseball.” In the 1930s, the Negro Baseball League developed, and in 1933, the East-West All-Star game was organized.
Don Newcomb started playing in 1944 and later became one of the first black baseball players to play in the major leagues, the film noted. And Satchel Paige dominated black baseball in the 1930s and 1940s. In 1948, at the age of 42, he became a rookie in major league baseball.
Located at 315 W. Avenue B, the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.