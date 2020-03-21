Bell County school districts have begun implementation of remote learning options for students as the COVID-19 pandemic extended campus closures through April 3.
Temple ISD
Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction is confident the district’s blended learning model has prepared students for this moment, since many of the techniques to be used already have been implemented in the classroom setting.
“All the work that we’ve done with blended learning over the past four to five years has definitely supported us in the transition to remote learning,” Lisa Adams said. “Our teachers know how to utilize the learning management system, and students are very comfortable communicating, connecting and receiving information from their teacher in a digital way.”
The district offered virtual training Friday and Saturday to provide support and extra assistance to the teachers who may need it moving forward. But Adams said she thinks those with the greatest need for support are the district’s youngest learners, who may not have the best grasp on the technology component.
“But our digital learning department has done an amazing job creating (instructional) videos and we actually are working to provide those videos in English and Spanish to make sure that our Spanish-speaking parents have access as well,” Adams said.
TISD’s remote learning options for students will begin Tuesday, with the option for hard copies of the materials. These physical copies can be picked up and dropped off at students’ home campuses Monday (5-6:30 p.m.) and Tuesday (7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m.).
“Our teachers are very dedicated to our students, and so they are excited to begin working in a remote learning environment. ... They miss their students and want to be there to provide and support them. Our teachers are ready and willing to connect with kids,” Adams said.
Individual education plans will be relied on to provide special education students with assignments with case managers scheduled to make weekly contact with students.
“We have a phenomenal special education department, so our teachers are looking at the students’ individual education plans. We have provided lessons for the students that are aligned to their IEP goals and that’s driven based on what the student needs to be learning, so it’s a very focused approach.”
Adams said some alternative services may be provided as appropriate following the CDC guidelines.
Belton ISD
“We are working with our teachers and staff to finalize these plans for extended learning to begin on Monday, March 23,” Belton ISD said in a statement posted on its website. “Over the next several days, students and families will receive additional information from your campus principal.”
To further support the district’s extended learning initiative, Belton ISD provided students — “who were not able to get one earlier this year or who had turned theirs in prior to spring break for IT help” — with curbside pick-up for iPads on Friday and Saturday.
“With our middle and high school campuses, where each student is issued a device by the district, we will be looking to platforms such as Schoology and Canvas that our students and families are familiar with,” Deanna Lovesmith, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said.
Lovesmith understands that not all families have the same access to the internet and technology devices.
“Our teachers are keeping that in mind as they plan extended learning opportunities during the closure,” Lovesmith said. “We are diligently working to identify additional support for families with no access to internet or Wi-Fi hotspots.”
She said special needs students will continue to be provided additional support.
“We’re developing specific plans to meet IEP goals, and teachers will continue to provide accommodations and/or modify instruction to support students,” Lovesmith said.
Salado ISD
Salado already implemented remote learning options in the past week, while most other Bell County school districts had extended their spring breaks.
“We got the jump on it right away last Friday. We’ve been using it for a week,” Salado Superintendent Michael Novotny said. “I immediately directed our teachers this past weekend and asked them to please get started on getting learning materials to families.”
Novotny said a variety of platforms will be used to direct materials to students — often chosen at the teacher’s discretion.
“But we also have to consider the families that don’t have technology access,” Novotny stressed. “We are copying packets of the information and we are making them available for pickup at the school or mailing them out to the homes.”
Salado ISD is looking to loan families who lack the proper technology with district-owned Google Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots.
“I’ve emailed out to families that don’t have a computer, tablet or smartphone at home about how we have a limited number of Chromebooks that we can loan out,” Novotny said. “We have a limited number of Wi-Fi hotspots that we can loan out to families, so that they can have internet access at their home as well.”
Although he thinks there’s always room for improvement, Novotny said he is pleased with how well his teachers have responded to providing students an education during an unprecedented event.
“Our teachers are working very hard in doing everything they can to help support our students in continuing their learning and helping their families,” Novotny said.
Academy ISD
Superintendent Billy Harlan said Academy ISD will communicate the details of remote learning options for students over the next few days as development of these options continues.
Troy ISD
“Troy ISD is still formulating the details of our plan to provide instructional continuity of our students,” Superintendent Neil Jeter said. “We anticipate a combination of delivery methods ranging from paper packets to online content.”
Rogers ISD
Superintendent Joe Craig said Rogers ISD plans to start remote learning options next week.
“Rogers ISD is working with our administrators, curriculum coordinators and teachers to implement plans to provide instructional opportunities to students during this time of closure,” Craig said. “These instructional opportunities may include online activities, paper packet activities and other types of activities teachers come up with.”
Craig stressed the district’s main goal is to maintain student engagement during these campus closures.
“It will look different on each of our campuses. We have asked each campus to provide high-tech, low-tech and no-tech options for students as some of our families do not have devices at home or internet service.”
He noted that while some families may have both, they may not have the bandwidth to support high-tech options, such as video conferencing.
Holland ISD
Holland ISD plans to provide instructional materials to students Tuesday.
“The materials will be provided to the students through paper copies or online platforms, depending on the availability of internet services,” the district posted to its Facebook page Friday.
Parents should expect a phone call from a campus staff member at the beginning of the week to check on student needs.