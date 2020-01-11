At 11:20 am Temple Fire Rescue was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 4303 Hopi Trail. Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house, a news release said.There were no occupants home at the time of the incident, and no reported injuries. The fire was called under control at 12:02 p.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 8 units, and 24 personnel. Also on scene were multiple Temple PD units, and Temple EMS.