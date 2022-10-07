APTOPIX Thailand Childcare Center Shooting

Relatives pray during a ceremony for those killed in the attack on the Young Children's Development Center on Friday in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand.

 Sakchai Lalit

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief before the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people.