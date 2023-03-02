Argentina Messi Violence

Bullets holes crack the windows of the Unico supermarket, a grocery chain owned by soccer player Lionel Messi's in-laws, in Rosario, Argentina.

 Sebastian Lopez Brach

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Gunmen threatened Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi in a written message left Thursday when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina, police said.