Narcan

Narcan nasal spray at an opioid educational training class with Callie Crow, the founder of Drew’s 27 Chains, on March 31, 2022, in Caddo Mills. 

 Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune

As illegal opioid use rises among young people, several bills filed by state lawmakers would require Texas teachers to be trained and equipped to treat fentanyl overdoses, both on campus and at school-related events.