More changes are coming to Temple’s still unfinished Crossroads Park, but the additions won’t delay the long-anticipated opening.
The Temple City Council voted unanimously at its Thursday meeting to approve the eighth change order for the park, adding a restroom and small climate-controlled office near the park’s tennis courts. This most recent change will cost the city an additional $155,000 in construction costs.
Construction costs of the park were originally set at more than $7.09 million. After these most recent changes and more than $503,000 in previous changes, the price of the park now is more than $7.75 million, officials said.
The proposed bathrooms will be on the northern side of the park near six tennis courts and a parking lot. City officials said this addition is not only to serve the tennis courts but also the nearby system of trails that weave throughout the park.
Crossroads Park was originally started as part of the 2015 parks bond by the city, and was set to be completed in spring of 2019. Droughts in August of 2018 pushed the completion date to fall of 2019, then excess rain later pushed the project back farther into 2020.
“Unfortunately, due to the weather, we have had to push back the opening date once again,” Chuck Ramm, assistant director of Temple Parks and Recreation, said earlier this year. “Last year, we were under water restrictions and we weren’t able to sprig the fields, because we wouldn’t be able to water them. This year, unfortunately, we had so much rain that the contractors weren’t able to get on the field with their equipment to be able to grade (the fields properly) so they could get in and sprig them.”
City spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said the park is now scheduled for a March 2020 opening, with the city currently waiting on some final touches and grass to finish growing in.
“The courts are currently open for play and the rest of the project is unaffected by the new additions,” Simmons said. “The current opening date is March 2020; however, we will not begin to schedule any games or book any tournaments until we get closer to final completion.”
When the park is ready to open, Simmons said, the Parks and Recreation Department plans on working with local athletic leagues and organizations to hold a grand opening event.