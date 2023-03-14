Voting in Texas

Voters line up outside of the Hays County Independent School District Arnold Transportation Building voting center to cast votes in the Texas general elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Kyle. The Texas Senate on Monday gave initial approval to a bill that would raise the penalty for voting illegally from a misdemeanor to a felony. 

 Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

The Texas Senate on Tuesday gave final approval, on a 19-12 vote, to legislation that would raise the penalty for voting illegally from a misdemeanor to a felony, a priority for Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and other conservative lawmakers who have worked to remake the state’s voting laws since the 2020 election, despite the lack of evidence of widespread voter fraud in Texas.