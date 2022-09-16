Britain Royals

People walk in a queue in front of Tower Bridge to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State at Westminster Hall, in London, England, Friday. 

 Markus Schreiber

LONDON — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday to more people joining the miles-long queue.