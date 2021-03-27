Susan Lewis, the vice provost at Abilene Christian University, has a passion for academic initiatives.
Whether she is working on curriculum and instruction or evaluating her institution’s effectiveness, the alumna from Temple High’s class of 1988 is often exploring innovative ways for faculty and students to excel.
“As vice provost, Lewis works closely with the provost and is responsible for academic initiatives on both the main and branch campus,” Abilene Christian University said in a news release.
These responsibilities include faculty development, disability services, tutoring, three federal TRIO grants, residential graduate programs, experiential learning and faculty-led study abroad programs.
But Lewis, who also serves as an associate professor in the department of journalism and mass communication, will have the chance to strengthen her capabilities after recently being selected to the ACE Fellows Program — the longest-running leadership development program in the United States.
She was just one of 52 leaders selected from across the United States who earned the recognition for the program’s 2021-22 class.
“The opportunity to engage with senior leaders at another institution through the ACE Fellowship is a tremendous honor,” Lewis said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to sharpen my view of the future of higher education with colleagues and mentors from a variety of institutions and to returning to ACU ready to contribute to our mission here in new ways.”
The program, which has served to strengthen American higher education institutions since 1965 through a “nominator-driven cohort-based mentorship model,” has historically led its participants toward new leadership roles.
“Of the fellows who have participated to date, more than 80 percent have gone on after their fellowship to serve as chief executive officers, chief academic officers, other cabinet-level positions and deans,” ACU said.
ACE, Lumina Foundation and Cengage — a Boston-based education and technology company — partnered for this year’s program, and ACE President Ted Mitchell is ecstatic for the opportunities it will bring its new fellows.
“ACE fellows gain career-enriching experience in leadership, innovation, and problem-solving,” Mitchell said. “These are just the kind of skill sets that will be absolutely essential for moving higher education forward during difficult times.”