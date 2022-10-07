Uvalde school officials on Friday suspended all of the district police department’s activities and placed two of its officers on paid administrative leave, citing “recent developments that have uncovered additional concerns with department operations.”
Uvalde school district suspends its entire police department
- By Alejandro Serrano | The Texas Tribune
