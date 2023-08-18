ERCOT has issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice for 3- 8 p.m. today, Aug. 17, due to extreme temperatures, forecasted high demand, & lower reserves due to low wind generation. Texans are asked to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safe to do so.
ERCOT asks for voluntary energy conservation
Jerry Prickett
-
- Updated
Jerry Prickett
