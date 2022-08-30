Water Woes Mississippi

Firefighters and recruits for the Jackson, Miss., Fire Department carry cases of bottled water to residents vehicles. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said he's declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall worsened problems.

 Rogelio V. Solis

Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems.