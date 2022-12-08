Missing Girl Found Dead Texas

Maitlyn Gandy, mother of Athena Strand, wipes a tear while giving a press conference with attorney Benson Varghese, right, at the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur, Texas. 

 Amanda McCoy

The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl last week in Texas told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home, according to an arrest warrant obtained Thursday.