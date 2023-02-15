Titanic Rare Footage

This image provided by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution shows the deck of Titanic 12,500 feet below the surface of the ocean, 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

 HONS

FALMOUTH, Mass. — The sheer size of the vessel and the shoes were what struck Robert Ballard when he descended to the wreckage of the RMS Titanic in 1986, the year after he and his crew from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution helped find the ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic in 1912.