Railroad Contract Talks

A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday.

 Sue Ogrocki

OMAHA, Neb. —  The lack of some benefits most American workers can readily count on, like paid sick leave and regularly scheduled weekends, is driving some railroad workers to veto contracts that include hefty raises and $5,000 bonuses.