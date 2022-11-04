Kenya Drought Dying Wildlife

A herd of adult and baby elephants walks in the dawn light seen from Amboseli National Park in southern Kenya. Hundreds of animals have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades. 

 Ben Curtis

NAIROBI, Kenya — Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy's zebras, have died in Kenyan widlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.