Concrete plants

A concrete truck is washed at a concrete batch plant in Gunter on March 21. The state environmental agency has proposed new rules aimed at reducing pollution from the plants.

 helby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Communities statewide have demanded that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality strengthen environmental regulations for concrete batch plants, which combine raw materials such as sand, water and cement to make concrete. Residents who live near the plants have complained about air, noise and light pollution.