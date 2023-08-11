Texas attorney general

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017. A Republican investigation into Paxton accused him of committing multiple crimes in office — including felonies — during an extraordinary public airing of scandal and alleged lawbreaking.

 Tony Gutierrez

A federal grand jury has convened in San Antonio and called witnesses close to suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Austin American-Statesman reported.