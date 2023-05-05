Texas power plant

Vistra Corp.’s Midlothian Power Plant. The head of the state Public Utility Commission said Wednesday that Texas needs more on-demand power sources such as gas-fired power plants to make the state’s main grid more reliable during peak demand.

 Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Public Utility Commission Chair Peter Lake warned that Texas’ main power grid is at risk for outages this summer if wind turbines don’t produce enough electricity when it’s needed. He yet again made the case that more on-demand power sources, such as natural-gas-fueled power plants or batteries, need to be built to make the grid more reliable.