Walmart Mass Shooting

Debbie, left, and Chet Barnett place flowers at a memorial outside of the Chesapeake, Va., Walmart Thursday. Andre Bing, a Walmart manager, opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing six. 

 Billy Schuerman

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia left behind what he called a "death note" in which he blames others for mocking him, and police said Friday that he bought the gun the day of the shooting.