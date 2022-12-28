APTOPIX Winter Weather New York

National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo N.Y., following a winter storm.

 Jeffrey T. Barnes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who lost power during the area's deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow.