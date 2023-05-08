Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott greets Texas Army National Guard troops deploying from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Monday to secure the Texas-Mexico border in anticipation of the end of Title 42 later this week.

 Jay Janner/American-Statesman/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

In his first public address since tragedies in Allen and Brownsville, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he’s deploying 450 National Guard soldiers to the southern border ahead of the end of Title 42.