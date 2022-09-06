Governor's visit to Temple

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks about the effort by local, county and state officials to bring the $106 million expansion of the East Penn Manufacturing Co. to Temple.

 Shane Monaco | Telegram

Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that the Texas power grid is prepared for the fall months and referenced a new seasonal forecast by the state’s grid operator, which typically does not draw much attention to its fall and spring grid assessments because of the more mild temperatures during those seasons.