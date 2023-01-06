Personal emails linked to 235 million Twitter accounts hacked some time ago have been exposed according to Israeli security researcher Alon Gal — making millions vulnerable to having their accounts compromised or identities exposed if they have used the site anonymously to criticize oppressive governments, for instance. Gal, co-founder and chief technology officer at cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock, wrote in a LinkedIn post this week that the leak "will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing, and doxxing." While passwords were not leaked, malicious hackers could use the email addresses to try to reset people's passwords, or guess them if they are commonly used.Personal emails linked to 235 million Twitter accounts hacked some time ago have been exposed according to Israeli security researcher Alon Gal — making millions vulnerable to having their accounts compromised or identities exposed if they have used the site anonymously to criticize oppressive governments, for instance.
Twitter leak exposes 235 million email addresses from hack
- By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
