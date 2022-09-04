Texas School Shooting Trauma Recovery

Mourners visit a make-shift memorial July 11 honoring the school shooting victims at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Students who survived the May 24 shooting at the elementary school are spending the summer grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder. Meanwhile, parents find themselves unable to help them, worried the tragedy struck a largely Hispanic town as Latinos continue to face disparities to access mental health care.

 Eric Gay/Associated Press

UVALDE — One girl runs and hides when she sees thin people with long hair similar to the gunman who stormed into her Uvalde school and killed 21 people. One boy stopped making friends and playing with animals. A third child feels her heart race when she’s reminded of the May 24 massacre that killed a close friend — once at such a dangerous pace that she had to be rushed to a hospital, where she stayed for weeks.