The skeletal remains found Friday are those of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, a soldier who had been missing from Fort Hood since August 2019.
Deanna Williams, the soldier’s sister, said she found out from her mother, Kim Wedel, early Saturday.
“It definitely was him,” she said Saturday evening. “We got confirmation this morning from medical examiners.”
Williams, who lives in Killeen, said about four weeks after her brother went missing she knew he wasn’t coming home. She said Wedel-Morales would always find a way to call her.
The Killeen Police Department was contacted by Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division around 9 a.m. Friday about a tip they received on a body found in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road.
During a multiagency search, skeletal remains were located and a crime scene established.
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin made the pronouncement of the death at 11:10 a.m. Friday and ordered an autopsy.
Williams was sure it was her brother.
“I just felt it. I knew it was him,” Williams said when she found out that the remains had been found.
She said she feels angry about what she called a lack of investigation into her brother’s disappearance. Fort Hood officials had listed him as absent without leave.
The road to obtain full closure has just begun, Williams said. Now, the family will seek answers as to why his body was at the location off of Florence Road in Killeen.
Williams said, however, that she is at peace.
“I feel at peace now, because we can actually lay him to rest,” she said.
As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command has not released an official statement, but spokesman Chris Grey said an official announcement on the identification should come soon.
At the time the body was discovered Friday, there was speculation that the remains could be those of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who has been missing from Fort Hood since April 22. Her disappearance has drawn both local and nationwide attention.
Grey said the investigation into Guillen’s disappearance will continue.
KPD is asking anyone who has information about the death of Wedel-Morales is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.