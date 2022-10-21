France Hero Dogs

French soldiers with their dogs stand at attention during a ceremony in Suippes, eastern France. France inaugurated on Thursday its first memorial paying tribute to all "civilian and military hero dogs" in Suippes, France. 

 Christophe Ena

SUIPPES, France — From tracking down suspects in the 2015 Paris terror attacks to fighting extremists in Africa's Sahel region, dogs have helped French soldiers, police officers and rescue teams save lives for more than a century.