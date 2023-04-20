Read-in demonstration

Demonstrators held a read-in in the Capitol rotunda on Tuesday during the reading of House Bill 900, a bill aimed to prohibit sexually explicit materials from school libraries.

 Leila Saidane | The Texas Tribune

The Texas House passed a bill Thursday that aims to ban sexually explicit materials from school libraries. But legal experts, librarians and some parents are concerned that the bill’s language is vague and broad enough to ensnare books that are not inappropriate.