Railroad Contract Talks

Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Wednesday, in Atlanta. President Joe Biden said a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy. 

 Danny Karnik

WASHINGTON — Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation's freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections.