Bell County school districts are extending their spring breaks for another week, their superintendents said late Friday afternoon.
The Temple, Belton, Killeen, Rogers, Moody, Salado, Academy, Holland, Bruceville-Eddy, Gatesville and Cameron Independent School Districts have extended spring break through March 20. The Ralph Wilson Youth Club in Temple will also shutter next week.
Classes are expected to resume March 23. School districts plan to notify parents regularly about any changes.
Their decision comes after the Bell County Public Health District announced Friday it identified the county’s first presumptive positive COVID-19 case: A 29-year-old man in Belton who had recently visited Spain and France. He is in self-isolation as the county waits for confirmatory results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This was not an easy decision to make due to the potential impact it will have on our families, but the safety of our students and our staff is our highest priority,” Temple Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “Further, this helps protect our greater community, which includes those that are most vulnerable to the virus.”
“The precautionary measure is being taken as we work to minimize health and safety risks for our students, staff and community members,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said. “We will use this time to monitor the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation and communicate accordingly with our community.”
Belton and Temple ISDs will have grab-and-go meals for their students.
The Temple Independent School District, Ott said, will arrange for breakfast and lunch next week to all students — regardless of their economic status or which campus they attend.
Temple ISD students can pick up breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary, 2616 N. Third St; Western Hills, 600 Arapaho Drive; Scott Elementary, 2301 W. Avenue P; Meridith-Dunbar, 1717 E. Avenue J; and Thornton, 2825 Cottonwood Lane.
Belton ISD students who are younger than 18 can pick up breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller Heights Elementary, 1110 Fairway Drive, Belton; Pirtle Elementary, 714 S. Pea Ridge Road, Temple; and Southwest Elementary, 611 Saunders St., Belton.
Nearby Jarrell ISD just entered their spring break holiday and will be monitoring the spread of the coronavirus through regular contact with the Williamson County and Cities Health District in addition to other county entities.
“If a decision is made to change school operations, it would be done so in coordination with governmental agencies,” Jarrell ISD Superintendent William Chapman said. “We are awaiting guidance from governmental agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas Department of State Health Services, Region 13 and the Texas Education Agency.
The University Interscholastic League announced Friday it is suspending all sanction contests because of the COVID-19 outbreak. All UIL competitions are suspended through March 29.
“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt said in a news release. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”