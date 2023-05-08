State Rep. Bryan Slaton

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, sits at his desk on the House floor at the state Capitol in Austin on April 25.

 Evan L’Roy/The Texas Tribune

Rep. Bryan Slaton resigned from the Texas House on Monday after an investigation determined that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 19-year-old woman on his staff, providing her with enough alcohol before their encounter that she felt dizzy and had double vision.