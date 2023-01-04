Machete Attack-Police

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell addresses the media during a news conference. A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City.

NEW YORK — A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve was intent on committing a jihad against government officials and shouted "Allahu akbar" before striking one officer in the head and attempting to grab another officer's gun, prosecutors said Wednesday.