Sixty-four area high school students completed the Texas Bioscience Institute Middle College program at Temple College this year, officials announced.
The TBI Middle College program, a partnership between Temple College and area high schools, allows qualified students to enroll in rigorous science, technology, engineering and math-focused dual-credit coursework in their junior and senior years of high school.
Sixty students completing the TBI program this year will receive either an associate of science or associate of arts degree from Temple College.
The students who completed the TBI program this year represent nine Central Texas high schools as well as home-schooled students.
Students completing the TBI program this year and the colleges and universities they will attend (if known) are:
Temple High School — Baylee Black (Texas A&M University), Fatima Castillo (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor), Hannah Clary (St. Edwards University), Jonathan Equels (University of North Texas), Yoseline Hernandez (Tarleton State University), Michael Jones, Mark Knox (Texas A&M University), Quinlan Moncrief (University of North Texas), Nguyen Nguyen (University of Texas), Kiara Nichols (Prairie View A&M), Choice Roberts (Texas Southern University), Jessica Vaden (Tarleton State University), Emily Watts (University of North Texas), Katy Weddle (Freed Hardeman University), Geraldine Whitaker (Texas A&M University).
Academy High School — Lianna Dillard (University of Texas), Kendra Garmon (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor), Brandon Lowrance.
Belton High School — Camdyn McEowen (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor), Asia Miller (Prairie View A&M), Lakyn Mingst (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi), Hannah Schnackel (Texas A&M University), Connor Scott (Texas State University), Spencer Seelson (Baylor University).
Ellison High School — Taylor Boquiren (University of Texas), Taylor Jones (University of Texas-San Antonio), Kayla Kopitskie (University of Texas).
Gatesville High School — Kaitlyn Ferguson (Texas A&M University), Kailyn Ham (U.S. Army Reserve).
Harker Heights High School — Esha Bhakta (University of Texas), Sarah Bush (University of Texas), Daniela Collado-Cintron (Baylor University), Kayla Davis (UCLA), Isabelle Delacruz (Texas A&M University), Madison Farrell (Texas A&M University), Mauro Ferrer Baez (University of Texas), Jacquelyne Fuavai (Texas A&M University), Shayla Hill-Watts (Texas A&M University), Saniya Keeton, Dahyeon Kim, Hannah Lee (Texas A&M University), Matthew Marcussen (University of Texas at Dallas), Tatiyana Parker (Prairie View A&M), Riley Perry (U.S. Naval Academy), Marcella Ras, Alejandro Salinas (Texas A&M University), Nadia Sebti (Texas A&M University), Chloe Whitehead (University of Texas), Lauren Williams (Baylor University), Christine Yu.
Home-schooled — Abigail Williams (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor), Jasmine Settle, Noah Hill (Colorado College), Ashley Walden.
Rogers High School — Jessica Chervenka (Texas State University), Ava Furman, Hannah Naivar (Texas A&M Corpus Christi), Ciara Stanke (University of Texas at San Antonio).
Salado High School — Emaly Vrooman (Texas A&M University), Ian Wilson (Tarleton State University), Garrett Woods.
Troy High School —Helena Lewis, Morgan Potter (Southwestern University), Summer Stewart (Texas Tech University).