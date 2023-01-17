DETROIT — A Detroit museum displaying a 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh as part of a showing of 80 of his works said it shouldn't be pulled into a dispute over ownership of the multimillion-dollar artwork.
Museum seeks dismissal of lawsuit over van Gogh painting
- By ED WHITE Associated Press
