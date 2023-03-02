India G20

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, center, attends the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi. 

NEW DELHI — Top diplomats from the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations ended their contentious meeting in New Delhi on Thursday with no consensus on the Ukraine war, India's foreign minister said, as discussions of the war and China's widening global influence dominated much of the talks.