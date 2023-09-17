The transformation of West Temple continues with new restaurants, retail, housing and health care facilities under construction or preparing to open soon.
Residents hungry for more food options will soon see a new Chipotle, a Japanese restaurant and an airport-area coffee shop added to the mix.
Those businesses are following after a Walgreens drug store, MOD Pizza, Summer Moon Coffee shop, Great Clips hair salon, a QT convenience store and other businesses recently opened at the corner of West Adams Avenue and Old Waco Road.
Much of the new business construction activity is centered around that popular intersection that includes a Walmart store and numerous fast food outlets. Nearby, a new multi-story Texell campus is rising as well as a residential and retail development near Crossroads Park.
Waco-based Alliance Bank Central Texas is building a new 9,497-square-foot, full-service center off of Hilliard Drive near the Texell campus.
Further east on West Adams, a new shopping center anchored by a Dollar Tree store is under construction near Holy Trinity Catholic High School. The retail center is on two and a half acres at 6504 W. Adams Ave. behind the Arby’s, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Dutch Bros Coffee locations.
The shopping center will have 11,100 total square feet once complete, according to a real estate listing by Resolution Real Estate Partners. The center will include a previously announced Dirty Dough cookie store.
A new building that has spurred excitement for Temple residents is under construction at the corner of Tanglehead Drive and Old Waco Road, south of the Walmart store in a residential and agricultural area.
Miso Pick N Mix will offer fresh options from the owners of Nami Japanese Steak and Sushi, the city of Temple said in a social media post.
“There will also be room for additional retail space,” the city said.
Temple will have its second Chipotle restaurant soon near the Trinity Plaza shopping center.
“Chi-pote-lay or Chi-pol-tay ... we don’t care how you say it, but we are so excited that a new Chipotle location is opening on W Adams Avenue!” a city post said.
Across West Adams and a few blocks away, Baylor Scott & White Health will open a retail pharmacy location at 146 Verbena Drive in the coming weeks.
“At this time, our teams are finalizing the space,” spokesman Deke Jones told the Telegram.
The site, near the corner of Westfield Boulevard and West Adams, is next door to a new building with office suites that was recently completed.
A few miles away, Amy’s Coffee Co. is planning to open a 950-square-foot drive-through coffee shop at 6530 Airport Road near the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport. The shop is just west of the intersection of Hilliard and Airport roads.
A Thursday post on the Amy’s Coffee Co. Facebook page said founders “Amy and Bary are working hard to put together the final touches of Amy’s Coffee Co!” An opening date has not been announced yet.
New housing
Developers continue to build in West Temple as several apartment complexes planned on West Adams are in varying stages of construction.
Townhomes are under construction at Tarver Road and South Pea Ridge Road, and a new subdivision with single-family homes is being built on Westfield Boulevard between Tarver Elementary and North Belton Middle School.
Further down Adams, an apartment complex’s initial site work is ongoing at the corner of South Cedar Road, just east of State Highway 317.
Central Texas remains a popular destination as about 1,000 people a day move to Texas from across the country.
“We are benefiting from some out-of-state people moving to the state,” State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, previously said in 2022. “Housing is still affordable compared to our competing states. We definitely have the quality of life and the business environment here where the labor and government continue to work together in Texas, and that’s a good thing.”
As the Temple building boom continues, resident Donna Mikulas Heatherley Martin is hoping for more types of restaurants.
“Temple is in dire need of some good ole local family restaurants and farm-to-table type of establishments,” she said on Facebook. “We routinely drive to Georgetown and Austin to eat. Would love to spend $$$ here locally.”
Natalie Gallen Orlowski has two big hopes for the west side: “Chick-fil-A and H-E-B in West Temple!”