COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott won reelection Tuesday to what he has said is a final six-year term from South Carolina, but the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate may have bigger future political ambitions.
ELECTION 2022: Tim Scott heading back to US Senate as bigger ambitions loom
- By JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press
-
- Updated
