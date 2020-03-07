Bell County voters decided in Tuesday’s primaries they wanted familiar faces.
Republicans didn’t waver from Sheriff Eddy Lange, a two-term incumbent. They sent two lawyers — Steve Duskie of Killeen and Jeff Parker of Belton, who faced each other in 2018 for the 264th District Court judgeship — to a runoff for judge of the 426th District Court. And they nearly unanimously agreed to keep Donald Trump as their presidential nominee.
Democrats wanted familiar faces, too. Air Force veteran and former congressional candidate MJ Hegar won Bell County voters. They sent Cedar Park doctor and 2018 U.S. House candidate Christine Eady Mann to a runoff for Texas’ 31st Congressional District against newcomer Donna Imam. And almost half of Bell County Democrats said they wanted former Vice President Joe Biden to challenge Trump for the White House.
The primary election did not have many surprises, at least locally.
However, it did have an increased turnout of voters.
More than 41,000 Bell County voters showed up in the March 3 primaries. More people voted in this election than the primaries in 2018, 2016 and 2012.
Republican voters had an edge over Democrats, with 22,843 ballots cast in the GOP elections compared to the 18,178 voters in the Democratic Party’s races.
That is a 4,665 voter advantage for Republicans — the smallest margin the county has seen since the 2008 primaries.
In that election, more Democrats voted for president than Republicans. More than 24,000 votes were cast in the 2008 Democratic presidential primary — which saw then-U.S. Sens. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton duking it out for the nomination — according to election returns from the county. Almost 18,000 votes were cast in the 2008 GOP presidential primary.
District 31
Republicans in Bell and Williamson counties coalesced around nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter in his bid for another term representing Texas’ 31st Congressional District. He overwhelmingly won with 82.2 percent, or 52,904 votes. Carter’s three challengers — retired firefighter Mike Williams, police officer Chris Wall and businessman Abhiram Garapati — earned a cumulative 11,402 votes.
While Carter glided to victory Tuesday, Democrats Mann and Imam are headed to a runoff. Mann, a Cedar Park doctor, was the top vote-getter, earning 34.7 percent of the vote. Imam, a computer engineer, got 30.7 percent.
Mann and Imam each won one of the two counties that make up the district. Mann won Williamson County 36.5 percent to Imam’s 30.6 percent. Imam won Bell County 31 percent to Mann’s 27.9 percent.
More Democrats voted in their primary for District 31 than Republicans did in theirs. Results show 69,259 Democrats and 64,306 Republicans voting in their respective congressional primaries.
That number should tell Carter and his eventual Democratic opponent that the Nov. 3 race might be close again. Carter won his current term by 3 percentage points over Hegar — who is in a runoff against state Sen. Royce West to see who will be the Democratic challenger for U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
Bell County Sheriff
Lange easily won the GOP nomination for Bell County Sheriff with 67.6 percent of the vote. His opponent, Killeen Police Detective Fred Harris, got 32.4 percent.
The two-term sheriff received 15,107 votes. He beat Harris by 7,880 votes. To put that in perspective, Harris garnered 7,227 votes total.
Harris won a single voting precinct — the one that covers Fort Hood. The longtime police officer won nearly 55 percent to Lange’s 45 percent.
The remaining 47 voting precincts all went for Lange.
426th District Court
The race to replace 426th District Court Judge Fancy Jezek is going to a runoff.
Duskie garnered the most support. He got almost 41 percent of the vote. Parker, though, wasn’t too far behind. The Coryell County assistant district attorney received 36.4 percent. Just 990 votes separated the two men.
A third candidate, Salado lawyer Wade Faulkner, earned 22.6 percent of the vote. Faulkner, a former military judge, won a single voting precinct: The Salado-area precinct, which is where he lives.
Parker won 16 voting precincts. They are scattered throughout Bell County. Like Faulkner, Parker won the precincts around his hometown of Belton. Parker also won parts of West Temple and much of East Temple, one precinct in Killeen, and areas of northwest and southeast Bell County.
Duskie won 31 voting precincts. He won precincts in Killeen, throughout Temple and in areas of west and northeast Bell County.