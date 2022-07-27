Lottery Jackpot

Gordon Midvale fills out a lottery ticket Tuesday inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif.

 Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

DES MOINES, Iowa — Now that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped $1 billion — only the fourth time a lottery game has reached such heights — plenty of people who rarely play the game are considering risking $2 or joining an office pool in hopes of an immense payoff.