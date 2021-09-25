BELTON — The Senior Expo, an annual showcase of senior-related businesses, organizations and activities in Central Texas, will be Tuesday at the Bell County Expo Center.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. The Senior Expo is free and open to the public.
More than 90 vendors will be feature at the event.
At 10 a.m., a session with three guest speakers will be held in the upstairs Special Events room, accessible by an elevator. Renee Owens, Kathleen Brown and Jackie Wenli will share their stories of surviving breast cancer during the session.
Participants can pick up information on nutrition and fitness, housing, financial planning, pharmaceuticals, volunteer opportunities, hobbies, leisure activities, receive free health screenings, learn about different retirement communities, nursing rehab facilities, Medicare, Medicaid and receive help with making after-life arrangements.
The no-pressure, fun-filled day also features live entertainment and drawings for door prizes, including a 70-inch television.
The Expo Center is at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.