Texas businesses

A pumpjack operates nearby a house under construction in a new housing development on March 14, 2022, north of Midland.

 Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

With Texas boasting more Fortune 500 company headquarters than any other state in the nation, the House and Senate appear motivated to pass an economic-incentive plan to continue attracting business and development to Texas school districts, and to replace a beleaguered 20-year program that expired last year.